DHEC: 499 new confirmed cases, no new deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus data as of Sunday.

DHEC reports 499 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths in the Palmetto State. This makes the state’s total number of confirmed cases 464,169 with 8,053 total deaths.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says they received 15,033 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which yielded a percent positive rate of 4.7%.

According to the department, a total of 1,866,322 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to South Carolinians so far,

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in South Carolina, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.