DHEC says COVID-19 hospitalizations are down, credits the state’s monoclonal antibody program

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Officials with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control say hospitalizations from COVID-19 are on the decline, in part, they say, because of the state’s monoclonal antibody program. Officials say the antibody treatment directly blocks COVID-19 effects in someone already infected by the virus.

“Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-designed antibodies that can detect the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, and can help your immune system get rid of it,” said Dr. Jonathan Knoche, DHEC’s immunization medical consultant.“Health care providers typically use these treatments for patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms but who are at high risk for developing severe complications from the virus.”

The agency estimates that more than 1,000 hospital admissions and more than 100 COVID-19-related deaths have been prevented in South Carolina due to the treatments. Doctors say the lab designed antibodies target the virus that causes COVID-19,and can help your body fight it off.

“Even as more and more people are receiving their COVID-19 vaccines, monoclonal antibody treatments are still an important treatment option, especially as variants become more prevalent,”said Dr. Rick Foster, DHEC Public Health Consultant. “We are continuing to actively support existing monoclonal antibody treatment sites and we’re working to add more sites across the state that offer this outpatient infusion therapy. This treatment has been very effective in reducing risk for more severe illness and hospitalization in high risk patients with symptomatic COVID-19.”

According to officials, the treatment is administered through a single-dose IV infusion.