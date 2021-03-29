Former Gamecock Mike Boynton re-signs with Oklahoma State

STILLWATER – Oklahoma State head men’s basketball coach and former Gamecock Mike Boynton has signed a seven-year contract extension that will keep him at OSU through at least the 2027-28 season.

The new agreement increases Boynton’s compensation to $3 million annually, beginning July 1, 2021. It keeps in place the current pay structure, which includes the 25 percent voluntary salary reduction instituted last fall due to pandemic-induced budget constraints, through June 30.

“This is a great day for Cowboy basketball,” said Mike Holder , OSU’s Director of Athletics. “I’m reminded of Eddie Sutton’s first news conference in 1990 when he encouraged our fans to buy their tickets while they were still available. That was good advice in 1990 and it is good advice in 2021. We’re blessed to have a rising star as our leader and his team will make games in Gallagher-Iba Arena can’t-miss events. Get your tickets, this will be a lot of fun.”

Boynton, the youngest coach in the Big 12 Conference at 39, recently completed his fourth year at Oklahoma State by leading the Cowboys to a 21-9 record, the school’s first NCAA Tournament win since 2009 and their first appearance in the Big 12 Tournament championship game since 2005.

OSU ended the regular season with a final Associated Press ranking of No. 11, its best final ranking since 2005. Along the way the Cowboys picked up a school-record nine wins over ranked opponents. Boynton is 72-58 since taking over the Oklahoma State program in March of 2017.

“I’m very thankful to coach Holder for his initial vision back in 2017, and his leadership team, as well as President Hargis and the Board of Regents for the opportunity to keep building on what we’ve done so far,” Boynton said. “I appreciate all of the fans, alumni and lettermen for loving this program so much, which has given us a story to tell recruits. I’m honored to continue to represent Mr. Iba and coach Sutton’s program, and for the privilege of mentoring the young men who believe in our vision. My family and I are excited for the work that lies in front of us, and looking forward to celebrating much success with all of the great people we’ve grown to love over the last four years.”