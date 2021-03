Trial underway for former officer accused of killing George Floyd

Derek Chauvin is facing Manslaughter and Murder charges in the death of Floyd

(CNN) — All eyes are on Minneapolis where the highly anticipated trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin is now underway. Chauvin is facing manslaughter and murder charges for the death of George Floyd last may.

The former police officer could be sentenced to decades in prison if convicted.

Camila Bernal has the latest from Minneapolis.