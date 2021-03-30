DHEC: 344 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, four additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus data as of Monday.

DHEC report 344 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and four new deaths in South Carolina. This makes the state’s total number of confirmed cases 464,538 with 8,056 total deaths.

DHEC says they received 9,233 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which produced a percent positive rate of 5.7%.

According to the department, 1,880,362 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to South Carolinians so far.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in the Palmetto State, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.