USC announces 2021 Garnet and Black Spring Game is sold out

All 9,000 tickets that were available for the 2021 Garnet and Black Spring Football Game on April 24 at Williams-Brice Stadium have been distributed, according to USC.

With Gamecock Park being utilized by Prisma Health as a vaccination center and unavailable for use on game day, the State Fairgrounds will serve as the only large parking area with 4,100 spaces available for the spring game.

Since opening in Gamecock Park on January 18, the drive-thru vaccination site has been open Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. With Saturday availability serving as a critical vaccination day, the ability for patients to get into Gamecock Park for vaccinations was an important consideration in limiting stadium capacity.

The 9,000-seat stadium capacity for the spring game is limited to the lower bowl and club seats. That number is slightly lower in those areas than what was available last fall, as only five-seat pods are available for the spring game, whereas in the fall we had some six-and eight-seat pods available.

“We still need to be cautious dealing with this pandemic, but the information that we have received shows a promising trend,” said Athletics Director Ray Tanner . “Everyone needs to continue being diligent about wearing masks and practicing social distancing.”

The 2021 Garnet and Black Spring Football Game will be carried live on SEC Network + at 2 p.m. and broadcast on the Gamecocks’ radio flagship, 107.5 The Game, on April 24.