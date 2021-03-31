DHEC: 474 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 19 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus data as of Tuesday.

DHEC reports 474 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 19 new deaths in South Carolina. This brings the state’s total number of confirmed cases to 465,142 with 8,075 total deaths.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says they received 10,665 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which yielded a percent positive rate of 6.6%.

For the latest information regarding the coronavirus pandemic in the Palmetto State, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.