DHEC’s message to South Carolinians: “Don’t wait, please vaccinate”

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– “Don’t wait, please vaccinate.” That was the message from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control Wednesday, as the the state moves into the next phase of vaccine distribution.

As of Wednesday, all South Carolinians aged 16 and up are eligible for the vaccine. Officials say while supply is still limited, soon any one who wants a vaccination should be able to get one.

For more information about scheduling your vaccine appointment, visit DHEC’s website.