Saluda Shoals Park Easter Egg Hunt to take place Saturday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– You can bring the family out to the Saluda Shoals Park Easter Egg Hunt this Saturday. Children will be divided by age groups to hunt for some goodies, but remember to bring your own baskets.

Tickets for children are $5 each. Food trucks and vendors, including By The Fire Pizza and Chick-Fil-A, will be there for you to enjoy as well. Space is limited though, so you must pre register at icrc.net, where you can also find more details about the event.