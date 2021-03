Third Gamecock enters transfer portal this week

A third member of the Gamecock basketball team entered the transfer portal this week.

Redshirt sophomore point guard TJ Moss intends to leave the program, according to a source Wednesday night.

The 6-foot-4 Moss played in 55 games at South Carolina and averaged about 3 points per game with the Gamecocks.

He signed with USC as a three-star prospect in the class of 2018 and joins Trae Hannibal and forward Jalyn McCreary in the transfer portal.