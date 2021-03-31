Travel rewards company researches the most popular cocktails across the states during the pandemic

CNN–One travel rewards company did some research on which cocktails were the most popular in each state, after the pandemic shut down bars and restaurants last year. Upgraded Points used Google Trends data from March 2020-March 2021 to see which cocktails people were looking up the instructions for.

They found the mimosa was the most popular in the highest number of states, with six. According to the survey, the most popular cocktail in South Carolina is a gin fizz.

To see the Upgraded Points’ full study, visit upgradedpoints.com/most-popular-cocktails-around-the-us/.