Coastal baseball pauses activities due to COVID-19

NEW ORLEANS – The Coastal Carolina baseball program has paused all baseball activities, including workouts and games, for the next seven days.

In accordance with the Sun Belt COVID-19 guidelines, Coastal’s next five baseball contests have been postponed. The three-game home series this week (April 1-3) against Appalachian State and the Tuesday and Wednesday (April 6-7) home games versus UNCW and College of Charleston will all not take place this week.

The pause comes due to COVID-19 protocols within the Chanticleers program.

Rescheduled dates, if any, will be announced when information becomes available.