DHEC: 510 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 14 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Wednesday.

DHEC reports 510 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 14 new deaths in the state. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the Palmetto State to 465,650 with 8,087 total deaths.

DHEC says they received 12,657 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which produced a percent positive rate of 5.7%.

According to the department, 2,034,077 total COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the Palmetto State so far.

For the latest information regarding the coronavirus pandemic in South Carolina, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.