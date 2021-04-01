President Biden lays out plan for ‘American Jobs Plan’

The president says the $2 trillion dollar plan will help rural Americans, those lagging in modernization

(CNN) — President Joe Biden lays out his next big proposal.

The President says the $2 trillion-dollar ‘American Jobs Plan’ in Pittsburgh.

Biden says the goal is to improve the nation’s infrastructure and shift to greener energy.

The president is also pitching his plan as an investment to benefit communities of color, rural Americans, and other communities lagging in modernization.

South Carolina congressman Jim Clyburn says getting the internet to the state’s rural areas is critical.