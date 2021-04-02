DHEC: 683 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, seven additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the stat’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Thursday.

DHEC reports 683 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and seven additional deaths in South Carolina. This brings the state’s total number of confirmed cases to 466,318 with 8,092 total deaths.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says they received 25,392 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which produced a percent positive rate of 3.9%.

According to the department, a total of 1,988,340 vaccine doses have been administered to South Carolinians so far.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in South Carolina, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.