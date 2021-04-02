DHEC: SC ranked in the top tier for vaccine doses administered by state

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says the transition into phase 1c this week is going smoothly, and they owe it all to their vaccine providers. South Carolina is now ranked in the top tier nationally by the CDC for the amount of doses administered in the country.

In order to make sure South Carolina stays ahead of the virus, DHEC says to schedule your appointment as soon as possible.