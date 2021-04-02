Lexington PD: Two men arrested after being caught stealing catalytic converters from JT’s on Sunset Boulevard

John Carn

Tyler Lee Childers

Catalytic converters at the scene.

Catalytic converters at the scene.







COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington Police Department says two men were arrested after they were found stealing catalytic converters from JT’s Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM on Sunset Boulevard overnight. At about 11:40 p.m., police say they received a burglary alarm from the dealership and found the gate to the parking lot open. Police say they found catalytic converters under a vehicle, which prompted them to set up a perimeter.

According to officials, Lexington Police, along with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, were able to find a vehicle in the woods behind the dealership and saw a rifle and handgun on the car seat. Officials say the Lexington Police Department’s Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems flew a drone over the area and were able to locate one subject in the woods, who was found to have a loaded handgun on him after officers placed him in handcuffs. Police say they identified the individual as Tyler Childers. Police say they later found and arrested John Carn III, who was hiding underneath a vehicle, with a Sawzall.

“Catalytic converter thefts continue to be a concern and this case highlights how our officers’ quick response and then having immediate access to a drone greatly assisted in these arrests”, said Chief Terrence Green. “Law enforcement is rapidly changing with technology and tools evolving that assist our officers daily in making for a safer Town of Lexington.”

According to LPD, Tyler Childers has been charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol, breaking into a motor vehicle, criminal conspiracy, attempted breaking into a motor vehicle and injury to real property.

Police say John Carn III has been charged with possession of stolen nonferrous metals, criminal conspiracy, injury to real property, and two counts each of breaking into a motor vehicle and possession of implements used in a crime.

Both men were taken to the Lexington County Detention Center.