Late touchdown lifts SC State over Alabama State

MONTGOMERY, AL.—The Bulldogs return to the field in impressive style knocking off SWAC foe Alabama State 14-7 Saturday (April 3rd) at ASU Stadium.

South Carolina State improves to 2-1 overall, while the Hornets fall to 2-2 on the season.

The Bulldogs defense played lights out on the day holding Alabama State scoreless until the late in the fourth quarter when Ryan Nettles connected on a 9-yard toss to Wallace Corker with 3:05 remaining.

SC State was able to strike first on a 12-yard scamper by Alex James at the 11:44 mark in the first quarter. Corey Fields 17-yard touchdown pass to Shaquan Davis with 1:17 remaining in regulation sealed the victory for the Bulldogs.

James finished 12 carries for 55-yards, while Quincy Hill added 9 carries for 41-yards on the day. Davis led the receiving corps with three catches for 45-yards and a touchdown.

BJ Davis spearheaded the defense with a team-high nine tackles and a sack, while senior defense back Zafir Kelley locked down the secondary with six (6) tackles and two (2) interceptions on the day.

Next up South Carolina State will wrap of the 2021 Spring season on the road on April 17th, in Dover, DE against the Hornets of Delaware State in a 6 p.m. start at Alumni Stadium.