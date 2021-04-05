DHEC: 641 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, seven additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Sunday.

DHEC reports 641 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and seven additional deaths in the Palmetto State. This makes South Carolina’s total number of confirmed cases 467,750 with 8,111 total deaths.

DHEC says they received 22,454 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which yielded a percent positive rate of 4.4%.

According to the department, 2,100,743 total vaccine doses have been administered to South Carolinians so far.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in South Carolina, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.