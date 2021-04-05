Gamecocks’ Will Sanders named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Pitcher Will Sanders of the University of South Carolina baseball team has been named the Southeastern Conference Co-Freshman of the Week, the office announced this afternoon. Sanders earns the rookie honor for the second time this season, as he was Freshman of the Week on March 1.

Sanders went eight-plus innings and allowed just one run with no walks and eight hits to go along with four strikeouts in a 5-1 win over Georgia on Sunday afternoon. He allowed just two runners past second base in his outing and had three 1-2-3 innings in the win. Sanders picked up his fifth win this season and has a 2.22 ERA with just seven earned runs and five walks in 28.1 innings pitched.

Sanders shared Co-Freshman of the Week honors with Florida’s Jordan Carrion. Vanderbilt’s Jayson Gonzalez was the Player of the Week while Mississippi State’s Christian MacLeod was the Pitcher of the Week. Vanderbilt’s Carter Young earned Newcomer of the Week honors.

The Gamecocks make the trip to Charlotte, N.C., and Truist Field for a 7 p.m. matchup with North Carolina on Tuesday, April 6. The game will be televised on SEC Network.