Walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations available at Lexington Medical Center

WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – People looking for a COVID-19 vaccine have two walk-in options at Lexington Medical Center.

The health system is accepting walk-ins inside the hospital auditorium and at Brookland Baptist Church in West Columbia. Hundreds of spots are available this week. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is available at both locations.

All individuals ages 16 and up are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in South Carolina.

Here’s more info from LMC:

The vaccine clinics are open from 7:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. inside the hospital auditorium at 2728 Sunset Boulevard in West Columbia and at Brookland Baptist Church at 1066 Sunset Boulevard in West Columbia.

All individuals under the age of 18 can only receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Parental consent is not required.

Individuals with questions can call (803) 739 – 3363 Monday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. A Lexington Medical Center representative will assist them.

To date, Lexington Medical Center has administered more than 60,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. The hospital is thankful for the support it has received as it works to keep our community healthy and safe.