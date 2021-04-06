(11) Gamecocks fall in mid-week, border battle in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – North Carolina scored a run in the top of the 10th inning to take a 3-2 win over the University of South Carolina baseball team Tuesday night (April 6) at Truist Park.

North Carolina started the inning with a pair of singles in the infield. Caleb Roberts then had the game-winning single up the middle.

North Carolina scored a run on four straight hits in the first inning, but the Gamecocks answered with a run in the bottom of the frame on Wes Clarke’s sacrifice fly to left.

The two teams traded runs again in the sixth. North Carolina scored its run on an RBI groundout after a pair of walks and a sacrifice bunt. Josiah Sightler then took the first pitch he saw in the sixth and belted it for a home run to the gap in right.

Julian Bosnic was tagged with the loss, striking out a pair and allowing three hits and a run in two innings. Jack Mahoney started the game for Carolina, striking out four and allowing six hits and a run in four innings of work. Andrew Peters had three strikeouts in two innings of relief.

POSTGAME NOTES

Carolina is now 2-1 in extra-inning games this season.

Carolina now has 45 home runs this year after Sightler’s blast.

The game was played at Truist Field in Charlotte for the annual game with the Tar Heels.

Carolina is 1-1 this season in extra-inning games

Carolina only had three hits on the night.

UP NEXT

Carolina opens a three-game SEC series with Missouri Friday night (April 9) at Founders Park. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. and the game will be streamed on SEC Network Plus.