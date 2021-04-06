DHEC: 358 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, no new deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Monday.

DHEC reports 358 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths in the Palmetto State. This brings the state’s total number of confirmed cases to 468,525 with 8,112 total deaths.

DHEC says they received 10,636 molecular test results from the latest period, which produced a percent positive rate of 5.0%.

According to the department, 2,133,239 total vaccine doses have been administered to South Carolinians so far.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in the Palmetto State, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.