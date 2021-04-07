Gamecock forward moving on from Gamecock basketball program

Rising redshirt senior forward Justin Minaya is leaving the Gamecock basketball program.

Minaya posted the news on instagram Tuesday, declaring for the NBA Draft while entering the NCAA transfer portal.

He played in 20 games last season and averaged seven points per game, leading the team in rebounding.

Minaya is the sixth Gamecock to announce his plans this offseason, joining Keyshawn Bryant and Jermaine Couisnard entering the NBA draft. TJ Moss, Jalyn McCreary, and Trae Hannibal have also entered the transfer portal.

