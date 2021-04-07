Gamecocks land transfer from George Mason

Frank Martin picked up a second transfer in a week.

AJ Wilson, a 6-7 forward out of George Mason, announced his commitment to the Gamecocks on Wednesday night. He left George Mason as the school’s all-time leader in career blocks (212).

God didn’t bring me this far to only bring me this far. New home, same goal ! 💯 #Forevertothee #GoGamecocks pic.twitter.com/pJjzaNzyd8 — AJ Wilson (@Aj12Wilson) April 7, 2021

Wilson played in 114 games and started 50 of them for the Patriots. He averaged about 8 points and 5 rebounds per game at George Mason.

He becomes the second to join Frank Martin’s roster, after Murray State’ Chico Carter Jr. made the decision Saturday.