Both sides focusing on the exact cause of George Floyd’s death in ninth day of Derek Chauvin murder trial

CNN– The Derek Chauvin murder trial is in its ninth day of witness testimony for the prosecution, as they seek to convict the former Minneapolis Police officer for the death of George Floyd. Both sides focusing Thursday on pinpointing the exact cause of Floyd’s death.

Although the medical examiner who performed the initial autopsy is expected to testify Friday, the prosecution is first calling a leading Pulmonologist to the stand who reviewed the autopsy of George Floyd. The defense is arguing Floyd’s health and drug use were responsible for his death, while an attorney for Floyd’s family says the defense’s argument is just a distraction.

Chauvin has pled not guilty to all murder charges.