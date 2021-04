Columbia Housing Committee outlines goals for the next five years

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– City leaders want to improve the the way housing can be seen in Columbia. Columbia’s Housing Committee met Thursday via Zoom and outlined its plans for the coming year as well as the agency goals for the next five years. That includes the beautification of Columbia neighborhoods and projects to rebuild old or abandoned buildings.

For more information on future projects in the city, visit columbiahousingsc.org.