DHEC: 495 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 20 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus data as of Wednesday.

DHEC reports 495 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 20 new deaths in South Carolina. This brings the state’s total number of confirmed cases to 469,467 with 8,138 total deaths.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says they received 11,376 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which produced a percent positive rate of 5.6%.

According to the department, a total of 2,211,286 vaccine doses have been administered to South Carolina residents so far.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in the Palmetto State, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.