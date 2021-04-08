DHEC says the best vaccine available is the one in your arm

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control wants to remind all South Carolinians that the best vaccine you can get is the one in your arm. During their board meeting Thursday, health officials say nearly seven million COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the state, and more than 2.3 million vaccines have been administered.

Another chance to get your vaccine will be at the Columbia Place Mall’s mass COVID-19 vaccination site on next Wednesday, April 14.