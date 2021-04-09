Board of Trustees preliminarily approves contract extension for Frank Martin

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It appears that the Frank Martin saga has come to an end, at least for the time being.

The South Carolina Board of Trustees preliminarily approved a two-year contract extension for Martin through the 2024-25 season. His original contract was set to expire at the end of the 2022-23 season.

With the extension comes amendments to Martin’s buyout clause. While his original buyout is still in tact through the next two seasons, if the University chooses to terminate him during the years of extension, there will be no buyout owed to Martin. If the University choose to terminate him before the conclusion of the 2022-23 season, it will owe Martin the pro-rated remainder of his salary.

If Martin terminates his contract within the next two seasons, he will owe the University a $500,000 buyout. He will make $3.2 million next season, and $3.3 million in the three season following.

This contract extension and subsequent amendments will receive final approval or rejection later in the afternoon on Friday.