DHEC: 632 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, eight additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Thursday.

DHEC reports 632 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and eight additional deaths in the state. This makes South Carolina’s total number of confirmed cases to 470,153 with 8,144 total deaths.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says they received 22,238 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which yielded a percent positive rate of 4.5%.

According to the department, a total of 2,225,772 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to South Carolina residents so far.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in the Palmetto State, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.