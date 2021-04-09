DHEC says now is not the time to let your guard down against COVID-19

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Officials with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control are urging South Carolinians to remain vigilant in the fight against COVID-19. DHEC held a media briefing Friday afternoon.

Officials say while it may seem like we’re on the back end of the pandemic, 482 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. With that in mind, they ask you continue to practice social distancing, wear your mask and stay home if you’re sick. Officials added that so far, more than two million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed.