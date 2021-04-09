Health officials ask people not to wait on Johnson & Johnson vaccine

The manufacturer is dealing with factory issues which could lead to less doses being delivered

Myrtle Beach, SC (WPDE) —- State Health officials say if you are waiting to get the Johnson & Johnson one shot COVID-19 vaccine, don’t wait, get vaccinated now.

Deliveries of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be just 10 percent of what they were last week as the manufacturer deals with factory issues.

Nick Papantonis reports from our sister station WPDE and breaks down the details.