Gamecock basketball lands transfer guard from Washington

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After losing most of the depth at the guard position, South Carolina has added yet another transfer to help restock the cupboard in Columbia.

Washington junior Erik Stevenson announced on his Instagram page that he will be transferring and playing for the Gamecocks next season.

The 6-foot-3 guard saw action in all 26 games for Washington last season, earning the start in 23 of them.

Stevenson played 26.5 minutes per game last season for the Huskies, averaging 9.3 points per game and 3.6 rebounds per game. Those numbers grow a bit looking at his last 17 games played, when he averaged 12.1 points per game and 4.4 rebounds per game.

He had 12 games scoring in double figures, including a 27-point performance against California in January.

Prior to last season at Washington, Stevenson played the previous two seasons at Wichita State. He led the Shockers in scoring (11.1 ppg) in the 2019-20 season as a sophomore.

The Gamecocks have lost nearly all of their depth at guard in the past two weeks. Junior A.J. Lawson will likely take his talents to the professional levels, while Keyshawn Bryant, Jermaine Couisnard, and Trae Hannibal have all either declared for the NBA Draft or entered the transfer portal.