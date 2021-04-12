DHEC: 453 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, no new deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Sunday.

DHEC reports 453 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths in South Carolina. This brings the state’s total number of confirmed cases to 471,855 with 8,165 total deaths.

DHEC says they received 15,330 molecular test results from the latest testing period which produced a percent positive rate of 4.0%.

According to the department, 2,395,051 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to South Carolinians so far.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.