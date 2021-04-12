Gamecock men’s basketball loses another player to the transfer portal

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The number of Gamecocks in the transfer portal grew by to begin the week.

Sophomore forward Trey Anderson joins Justin Minaya, Trae Hannibal, A.J. Moss and Jalyn McCreary to become the fifth Gamecock intending to transfer away from South Carolina.

NEW: Another member of the #Gamecock basketball program intends to leave. Trey Anderson entered the transfer portal according to USC. @FloraAthletics grad Patrick Iriel is in the portal as well. @abc_columbia — Mike Gillespie (@MikeABCColumbia) April 13, 2021

Freshman forward Patrick Iriel is also transferring after opting to not play the 2020-21 season.

Anderson averaged 2.5 points per game in 7.3 minutes per game, seeing action in 13 contests during the season. He posted a season-high 17 points in 24 minutes against Missouri on Jan. 19.

In addition to the five Gamecocks in the transfer portal, three more could potentially leave to pursue professional basketball. Keyshawn Bryant and Jermaine Couisnard have declared for the NBA Draft, but have not signed with agents, giving them the option to return to school next year. A.J. Lawson is also expected to declare for this year’s NBA Draft.