RCSD looking for man wanted in connection with shooting at El Cheapo on Percival Road

Mike Olson,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect accused of a shooting at an El Cheapo gas station around 12 a.m. on Sunday. Deputies say the man pictured above is wanted in connection with the shooting on Percival Road that left a man injured.

If you have any information about this incident or know who this individual is, submit a tip to Crimestoppers at crimesc.com.

 

