RCSD looking for man wanted in connection with shooting at El Cheapo on Percival Road

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect accused of a shooting at an El Cheapo gas station around 12 a.m. on Sunday. Deputies say the man pictured above is wanted in connection with the shooting on Percival Road that left a man injured.

If you have any information about this incident or know who this individual is, submit a tip to Crimestoppers at crimesc.com.