DHEC: 447 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 12 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus data as of Monday.

DHEC reports 447 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 12 additional deaths in South Carolina. This brings the state’s total number of confirmed cases to 472,310 with 8,177 total deaths.

DHEC says they received 11,206 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which yielded a percent positive rate of 5.0%.

According to the department, 2,407,076 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered to South Carolinians so far.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in the Palmetto State, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.