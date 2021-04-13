RBC Heritage tees off at Harbour Town this week

The RBC Heritage tees off at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island Thursday. Webb Simpson enters as the defending champion with Bryson DeChambeau the FedEx Cup Leader.

The field features Irmo’s Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa and Patrick Cantlay. They are among 42 players who were in the Masters last week. The last player to win the week after becoming Masters champion was Bernhard Langer in 1985.

Webb Simpson won last year on Father’s Day. The RBC Heritage was the second event when the PGA Tour returned from the coronavirus pandemic-caused shutdown.

One of the sponsor exemptions went to Nick Watney, the first player to test positive for COVID-19 at a PGA Tour event. Robert MacIntyre of Scotland, who tied for 12th in his Masters debut, is among non-PGA Tour members who are staying over after the Masters. MacIntyre led the Masters field with 21 birdies last week.

Bryson DeChambeau was scheduled to play and withdrew on Monday. Will Zalatoris was the only player to break par all four rounds at the Masters. He is in the RBC Heritage. But unless he wins a tournament, he will not be in the PGA Tour postseason as a special temporary member.

The winner of the RBC takes home a cool $1.278 million.

Information from the Associated Press was used in writing this article.