AC Flora grad transferring to South Carolina

Frank Martin added his fourth transfer of the offseason Wednesday evening, and he’s familiar with Columbia.

AC Flora grad James Reese announced his decision to play for the garnet and black Wednesday, transferring from North Texas, where he played the last two seasons.

Reese played in all 59 games for the Mean Green the last two years and averaged 11 points per game this past season, helping the team win the Conference USA Tournament and earn a bid to the NCAA Tournament. He scored 23 points in North Texas’ two March Madness games.

He becomes the second local transfer to South Carolina this year, joining former Cardinal Newman star Chico Carter Jr.