DHEC: 466 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 15 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Tuesday.

DHEC reports 466 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 15 new deaths in South Carolina. This makes the state’s total number of confirmed cases 472,786 with 8,192 total deaths.

DHEC says they received 8,198 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which produced a percent positive rate of 8.6%.

According to the department, a total of 2,430,366 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to South Carolinians so far.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in South Carolina, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.