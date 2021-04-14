DHEC reports no shortage in Moderna, Pfizer vaccine supply, encourages people to get vaccinated

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control wants to remind all South Carolinians to continue to make vaccination appointments. Although the state will not be using the Janssen vaccine until the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finish investigating the six reported blood clots, there is still no shortage of vaccine supply.

Officials say both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine are safe, effective and ready when you are.