SC State Museum and ColaJazz present The Mark Rapp Group live on April 30

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina State Museum, along with the ColaJazz Foundation are hosting an outdoor concert on April 30. The Mark Rapp Group will hold a live performance. The event will also feature food trucks and a cash bar with beer, wine and non-alcoholic drinks.

Museum officials say seating will not be provided, so they recommend that guests bring their own chairs.

The outdoor concert will take place from 7–9 p.m. Tickets are $15 for the public and $12 for museum members.

To buy your tickets, visit scmuseum.org/calendar/sc-jazz/.