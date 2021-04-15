(11) Gamecock bats go quiet at LSU Thursday night

BATON ROUGE, La. (USC) – LSU’s Landon Marceaux struck out 12 and the University of South Carolina baseball team had three hits in a 5-1 loss to the Tigers on Thursday night (April 15) at Alex Box Stadium.

Marceaux went seven innings, allowing three hits with no runs while striking out 12 and walking one. He was opposed by Thomas Farr , who allowed four hits and two runs with three strikeouts and three walks in five innings of work.

LSU’s Gavin Dugas started the scoring with a two-run home run in the first. The Gamecocks pitching kept the Tigers at bay until the seventh when Dylan Crews brought in a run with a double and Cade Doughty’s sacrifice fly scored a run. LSU added a pair in the eighth with a Cade Beloso two-run home run. Carolina scored a run in the ninth on a double play ball with the bases loaded.

David Mendham , Brady Allen and Burgess had the three hits on the night. Mendham tripled in the seventh but was out at home trying to score on a fielder’s choice. In the sixth, Andrew Eyster hit a ball up the middle that looked like it was going to score a pair but Jordan Thompson made a great play at shortstop to get the third out of the inning.

POSTGAME NOTES

Colin Burgess threw a runner out trying to steal, his 11 th of the season.

now has 11 extra-base hits and had the Gamecocks’ third triple of the year. The game was televised on ESPNU.

The Gamecocks played at Alex Box Stadium tonight for the first time since 2017.

UP NEXT

Carolina and LSU will play game two of the series, weather permitting, on Friday night (April 16) at 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. CT). The game will be streamed on SEC Network Plus.