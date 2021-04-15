DHEC: 589 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, two additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Wednesday.

DHEC reports 589 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths in South Carolina. This makes the state’s total number of confirmed cases 473,442 with 8,194 total deaths.

DHEC says they received 12,452 molecular test results from the latest testing period which produced a percent positive rate of 6.3%.

According to the department, a total of 2,467,232 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to South Carolinians so far.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in the Palmetto State, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.