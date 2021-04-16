DHEC: 847 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, two additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus data as on Thursday.

DHEC reports 847 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths in the Palmetto State. This brings the state’s total number of confirmed cases to 474,358 with 8,195 total deaths.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says they received 25,005 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which yielded a percent positive rate of 4.4%.

According to the department, a total of 2.507,439 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to South Carolinians so far.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in South Carolina, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.