Lele Grissett returning to Gamecocks next year

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Gamecocks came within an inch of a national championship appearance in 2020. They will return every member of that team in 2021.

Lele Grissett — the team’s only senior — announced on social media today that she will return to the Gamecocks next season, using her extra year of eligibility granted due to COVID.

After missing out on the NCAA Tournament due to a season-ending leg injury, she’s coming back for one final run at a title.

Grissett was a staple off the bench for South Carolina last season. She averaged 6.7 points and 4.4 rebounds in just over 19 minutes per game.

In addition to every member of last year’s team returning, Dawn Staley is also bringing one of the most highly touted recruiting classes in the history of women’s basketball. All four of the Gamecocks 2021 signees ranks inside ESPN’s top 14, and all four were named McDonald’s High School All-Americans last season.