OCSO looking for woman they say may have information about February shooting

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a person of interest who may have information about a deadly shooting that took place in Febraury 20. That day, deputies say they were called to a Resort Street residence for reports of a drive by shooting. Authorities say they shooting claimed the life of 43-year-old and injured a three-year-old.

Deputies say they are looking for 27-year-old Lamonica “Starasia” Crawford of Ladson in connection with the shooting.

“If anyone has any information on this person’s whereabouts, please let us know,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “We’d like to speak with her as she may have knowledge of this shooting.”

Authorities describe Crawford as a Black woman who stands at 5’5″ and weighs about 150 lbs.

Anyone with information about where she may be is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Tips can also be submitted online at 1-888-CRIME-SC.