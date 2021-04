Researchers begin testing Pfizer vaccine on children as young as two

CNN– Researchers at Stanford Medicine say they’ve started testing the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in kids as young as two. Stanford says it’s one of five sites across the country taking part in a phase one trial of the Pfizer vaccine in kids younger than five.

A spokesman says researchers began administering doses to participants in the 2-5 year-old age group Wednesday. A group of 144 kids will get three doses of the vaccine.