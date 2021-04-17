Mark Berson gives emotional goodbye to Gamecock men’s soccer

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After 43 years, Mark Berson walked off the pitch at Stone Stadium for the final time.

The only head coach in the history of Gamecock men’s soccer retired at the conclusion of the season, which ended with 2-1 loss to Kentucky at home.

Berson’s on-field accolades have been well documented in recent weeks, but he’s hoping that his legacy carries more than just wins and losses as he prepares to hand over the reigns to the second head coach in program history next season.

As he said goodbye to the fans, players, and former players in attendance, he left with them a heartfelt and emotional speech of gratitude for all the support he received along the way.